Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 664,400 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the April 15th total of 956,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,322.0 days.
Azimut Stock Performance
Azimut stock remained flat at $26.34 during trading on Monday. 45 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.47. Azimut has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $29.84.
Azimut Company Profile
