Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 664,400 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the April 15th total of 956,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,322.0 days.

Azimut Stock Performance

Azimut stock remained flat at $26.34 during trading on Monday. 45 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.47. Azimut has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $29.84.

Azimut Company Profile

Azimut Holding S.p.A. engages in the asset management business. It distributes, manages, and promotes financial and insurance products in Italy, Luxembourg, Ireland, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Principality of Monaco, Switzerland, Singapore, Brazil, Mexico, Taiwan, Chile, the United States, Australia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Portugal.

