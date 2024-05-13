Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Short Interest Down 56.9% in April

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 160,400 shares, a decline of 56.9% from the April 15th total of 372,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 160.4 days.
Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Price Performance
BBAJF remained flat at $3.86 during trading on Monday. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $4.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.57.
Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Company Profile
