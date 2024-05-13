Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Falco Resources Ltd. (CVE:FPC – Get Free Report) rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 114,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 184,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.00, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$124.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.21.

Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for base and precious metals, as well as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering an area of approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of Québec.

