CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Up 11.3%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 11.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.96 and last traded at $56.97. 1,121,338 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,749,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $80.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.93.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.98.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.53 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $1,607,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,057,615.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $1,607,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,057,615.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $152,408.71. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,747.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,992 shares of company stock valued at $6,132,335. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 44.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,636,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,564,000 after acquiring an additional 46,148 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 147,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after acquiring an additional 11,190 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,723,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

