Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Up 10.9%

Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) were up 10.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $1.90. Approximately 2,674,584 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 8,443,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

LAZR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Luminar Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.45.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.46. The company has a market cap of $767.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.54.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.25 million. Equities analysts predict that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,024,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,480 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,111,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561,252 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,030,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 126,075 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,865,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 14,604 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 994,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 280,775 shares in the last quarter. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

