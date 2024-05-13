Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Trading 8.8% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) traded up 8.8% on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $8.50 to $9.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Hawaiian Electric Industries traded as high as $10.98 and last traded at $10.87. 794,322 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 2,422,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

HE has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian Electric Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HE. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 159,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.8% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 47,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. 59.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.55.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $961.40 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

