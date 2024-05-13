Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Trading 8.8% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) traded up 8.8% on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $8.50 to $9.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Hawaiian Electric Industries traded as high as $10.98 and last traded at $10.87. 794,322 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 2,422,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.
HE has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian Electric Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.55.
Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $961.40 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.
