Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.59 and last traded at $34.75. Approximately 43,458 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 504,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VSTO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Mkm raised Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Vista Outdoor Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.31 and its 200 day moving average is $30.06.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $693.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.43 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 208.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

