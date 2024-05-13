AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Trading Down 2.6%

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Free Report) traded down 2.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.07 and last traded at $9.09. 720,610 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 9,152,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.33.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC grew its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 39.3% in the third quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter.

About AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

