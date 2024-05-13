XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Up 8%

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) shot up 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.43 and last traded at $8.35. 5,720,816 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 13,856,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XPEV shares. Macquarie started coverage on XPeng in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on XPeng from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.48.

XPeng Stock Up 4.7 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.84.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 33.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPeng

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 7.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in XPeng by 322.2% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in XPeng by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 197,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in XPeng by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

See Also

