Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Trading Down 8.4%

Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report) fell 8.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.12 and last traded at C$2.17. 1,320,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 4,163,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.37.

Separately, ATB Capital set a C$6.50 target price on Bitfarms and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$731.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 3.29.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

