Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Trading Down 8.4%

Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report) fell 8.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.12 and last traded at C$2.17. 1,320,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 4,163,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.37.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, ATB Capital set a C$6.50 target price on Bitfarms and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BITF
Bitfarms Trading Down 7.6 %
Bitfarms Company Profile
Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bitfarms
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.