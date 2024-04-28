White Pine Capital LLC Raises Stake in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Free Report) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,312 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,303 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in American Software were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in American Software by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 614,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after acquiring an additional 42,723 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in shares of American Software by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 157,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of American Software by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of American Software by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,578 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMSWA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.22. The stock had a trading volume of 136,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,526. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average is $10.99. American Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $13.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.70.

American Software ( NASDAQ:AMSWA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. American Software had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $25.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Software, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. American Software’s payout ratio is currently 125.72%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

