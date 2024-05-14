Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Wedbush in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $41.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 114.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AVTE. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company.

Aerovate Therapeutics stock opened at $19.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $534.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.40. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $32.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.29.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts expect that Aerovate Therapeutics will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 3,432 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $96,130.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,160.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 3,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $96,130.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,291 shares in the company, valued at $36,160.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marinus Verwijs sold 1,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $41,640.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,261 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,544. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 30.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,357,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,052,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

