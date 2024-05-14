The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Holdings Boosted by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Timken worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Provident Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Timken in the third quarter worth approximately $23,408,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the third quarter valued at $16,422,000. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Timken by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. now owns 520,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,222,000 after purchasing an additional 213,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Timken by 31.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 680,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,015,000 after buying an additional 164,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,398,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Timken stock opened at $91.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.51. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $65.71 and a 1-year high of $95.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.96.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.14%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TKR. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $97.00) on shares of Timken in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Timken in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Timken from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.09.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $1,781,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,678,122.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 20,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $1,781,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,799 shares in the company, valued at $32,678,122.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 29,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $2,590,235.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,995 shares in the company, valued at $7,590,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,006 shares of company stock worth $5,269,636 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

