Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,235 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $4,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Loews during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 225.2% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:L opened at $77.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.82. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $55.94 and a 1 year high of $78.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Insider Transactions at Loews

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $3,869,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 607,799 shares in the company, valued at $47,037,564.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $542,929.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,851,645.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $3,869,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 607,799 shares in the company, valued at $47,037,564.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,276 shares of company stock valued at $4,483,773 in the last quarter. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.