Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Rating Increased to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $180.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.81.

SRPT opened at $131.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.67. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $159.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1,197.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.52 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.44) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total value of $93,549.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,941.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bilal Arif sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.84, for a total value of $257,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,550.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 761 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total value of $93,549.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $923,941.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,731 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,319 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 125.0% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

