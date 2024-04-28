Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Invests $270,000 in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,420 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FN. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Northland Securities raised shares of Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Fabrinet from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.57.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

Shares of FN stock traded up $3.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.45. 218,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,698. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.04. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $90.19 and a twelve month high of $229.02.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $712.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.76 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 17.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fabrinet

In other Fabrinet news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.52, for a total transaction of $2,055,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,339,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.