Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TSN. Barclays raised Tyson Foods from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.22.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

TSN opened at $59.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.74. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $62.04.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is -110.11%.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 117,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after buying an additional 7,921 shares during the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 28,833 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.1% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, Markel Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 28.3% in the third quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 577,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,158,000 after buying an additional 127,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

