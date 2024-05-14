QRG Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,583 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Veracyte worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCYT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Veracyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $506,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Veracyte by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,655,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $210,606,000 after acquiring an additional 62,011 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Veracyte by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 166,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 59,484 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth about $9,586,000.
Insider Activity
In other Veracyte news, Director Karin Eastham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $216,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,156.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Veracyte Price Performance
NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.86. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $30.52.
Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $96.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.35 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 18.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.
About Veracyte
Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
