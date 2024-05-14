Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

Ikena Oncology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IKNA opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. Ikena Oncology has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $7.38. The company has a market capitalization of $63.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.70.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ikena Oncology will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ikena Oncology

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ikena Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. OUP Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Ikena Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology in the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 2.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Ikena Oncology Company Profile

Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops differentiated therapies for patients in need that target nodes of cancer growth, spread, and therapeutic resistance in the United States. Its lead program is IK-930, an internally discovered, oral, TEAD1-selective, small molecule inhibitor of the Hippo pathway.

