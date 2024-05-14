Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Quest Diagnostics in a research note issued on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.29. The consensus estimate for Quest Diagnostics’ current full-year earnings is $8.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q1 2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.27 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.08 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DGX. StockNews.com downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.17.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

NYSE DGX opened at $140.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.88. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $119.59 and a 52-week high of $145.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.38.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.18. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 2,500 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $316,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,904.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $316,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,904.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,910 shares of company stock worth $2,159,602 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Quest Diagnostics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,441,000 after purchasing an additional 75,315 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $1,483,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,613,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,517,000 after purchasing an additional 333,947 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 201.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after buying an additional 21,327 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

