SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) Short Interest Down 14.6% in April

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the April 15th total of 83,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 77,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ:SPI opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. SPI Energy has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $1.61.

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors in Australia, Japan, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Greece. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies.

