Craig Hallum Initiates Coverage on Orion Group (NYSE:ORN)

Equities research analysts at Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 60.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective (up from $6.25) on shares of Orion Group in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSE:ORN opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average of $6.23. The company has a market cap of $285.88 million, a PE ratio of -24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Orion Group has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $9.84.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $160.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.75 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Orion Group will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Orion Group

In other news, CFO Gordon Scott Thanisch bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $28,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 167,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,814.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Gordon Scott Thanisch bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $28,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 167,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,814.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Travis J. Boone purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 402,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,924.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 30,990 shares of company stock valued at $217,335 in the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Orion Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Orion Group by 2,851.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 10,094 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group during the third quarter valued at $98,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Featured Stories

