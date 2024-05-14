QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 4,116 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 480.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $59.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $59.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

