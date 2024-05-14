QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $4.21 Million Stock Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 109.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,653 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Mueller Industries worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MLI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,039,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,633,000 after buying an additional 2,399,862 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,883,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,745 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,666,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,583,000 after purchasing an additional 831,686 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,435,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,674,000 after purchasing an additional 649,250 shares during the period. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,196,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,947,000 after buying an additional 416,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MLI. StockNews.com lowered Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Mueller Industries Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of MLI stock opened at $58.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.08. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.96 and a 1 year high of $59.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.30.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $849.65 million during the quarter.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 16.03%.

Insider Activity at Mueller Industries

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 52,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $3,001,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,949,535.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 52,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $3,001,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,949,535.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $229,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,970,420.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

