Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Oppenheimer

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AGYS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Agilysys stock opened at $80.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.68. Agilysys has a 12 month low of $62.00 and a 12 month high of $91.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.87.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.95 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agilysys will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilysys news, major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 867,729 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $71,665,738.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,060,458 shares in the company, valued at $170,173,226.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGYS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Agilysys in the third quarter worth about $426,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Agilysys by 30.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Agilysys during the third quarter worth $225,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 2.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 3rd quarter worth about $760,000. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

