NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 659,700 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the April 15th total of 771,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 326,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NB Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of NB Bancorp

In other news, Director Francis Orfanello bought 7,500 shares of NB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $105,075.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,075. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Evangelista purchased 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $35,225.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,504.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 78,735 shares of company stock worth $1,111,684 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in NB Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Gray Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in NB Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $145,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC increased its stake in shares of NB Bancorp by 22.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 82,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of NB Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NB Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000.

NB Bancorp Stock Performance

NBBK opened at $15.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. NB Bancorp has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $15.64.

NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $42.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NB Bancorp will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NB Bancorp Company Profile

NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

