Toro Corp. (NASDAQ:TORO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Toro Corp. (NASDAQ:TORO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,400 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the April 15th total of 90,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Toro Trading Up 3.3 %
NASDAQ TORO opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $89.59 million, a P/E ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.14. Toro has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 20.98 and a current ratio of 21.01.
Toro (NASDAQ:TORO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter. Toro had a return on equity of 54.82% and a net margin of 259.21%.
Toro Corp., a shipping company, acquires, owns, charters, and operates oceangoing tanker vessels and provides seaborne transportation services for crude oil LPG, and refined petroleum products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Aframax/LR2 Tanker, Handysize Tanker, and LPG Carrier. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of one Handysize tanker vessel; one Aframax/LR2 vessel; and four LPG carrier vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 0.1 million deadweight ton.
