Toro Corp. (NASDAQ:TORO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Toro Corp. (NASDAQ:TORO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,400 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the April 15th total of 90,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Toro Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ TORO opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $89.59 million, a P/E ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.14. Toro has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 20.98 and a current ratio of 21.01.

Toro (NASDAQ:TORO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter. Toro had a return on equity of 54.82% and a net margin of 259.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toro

About Toro

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Toro stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toro Corp. ( NASDAQ:TORO Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 140,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.78% of Toro as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toro Corp., a shipping company, acquires, owns, charters, and operates oceangoing tanker vessels and provides seaborne transportation services for crude oil LPG, and refined petroleum products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Aframax/LR2 Tanker, Handysize Tanker, and LPG Carrier. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of one Handysize tanker vessel; one Aframax/LR2 vessel; and four LPG carrier vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 0.1 million deadweight ton.

