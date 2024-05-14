Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600,000 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the April 15th total of 6,570,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.88. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $5.83. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.30 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 1.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0147 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.01%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 48.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 384,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 125,096 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 474,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 15,868 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 9,642 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter worth $2,142,000. Finally, Pullen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter worth $559,000. 51.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAND. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

