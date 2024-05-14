Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

RACE has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $448.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Ferrari from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Ferrari from $458.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Ferrari from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $456.67.

RACE opened at $405.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $420.81 and a 200 day moving average of $379.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $283.20 and a 12 month high of $442.80.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $2.443 per share. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,549,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,498,000 after purchasing an additional 61,588 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth $572,523,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,280,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,876,000 after purchasing an additional 7,451 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Ferrari by 8,986.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,004,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,327,000 after purchasing an additional 993,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Ferrari by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 924,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,740,000 after purchasing an additional 392,401 shares in the last quarter.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

