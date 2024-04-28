Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. Invests $942,000 in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000. Laboratory Co. of America makes up about 0.9% of Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 6,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.29, for a total transaction of $1,407,387.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,272.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 6,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.29, for a total value of $1,407,387.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,272.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.29, for a total value of $760,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,727.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,305 shares of company stock valued at $11,761,059. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LH traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.40. 931,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,511. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $174.20 and a 52 week high of $234.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.14.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

