QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,171 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,204 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Boise Cascade worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Boise Cascade by 23.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 132.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 14.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 36,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCC opened at $135.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.24 and a 200-day moving average of $129.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.64. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $71.50 and a 1 year high of $154.67.

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 22.00%. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.50%.

In other news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 11,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $1,546,263.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,596,564.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 11,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $1,546,263.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,596,564.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $250,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,053,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,469 shares of company stock worth $2,133,784. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Boise Cascade from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

