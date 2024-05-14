iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 504.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,980 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $176.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.01. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $179.56. The firm has a market cap of $55.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

