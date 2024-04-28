Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Has $447,000 Stock Holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT decreased its position in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,781 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Crane were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CR. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Crane by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Crane in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Crane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Crane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE CR traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.35. 276,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,585. Crane has a one year low of $67.28 and a one year high of $146.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Crane Announces Dividend

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Crane’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Crane from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Crane from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Crane from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crane

Crane Profile

(Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.