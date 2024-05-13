Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,444,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 149.0% in the third quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth $4,517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total transaction of $586,881.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,710.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total transaction of $586,881.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,710.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $7,588,317.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,187,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,050 shares of company stock worth $10,340,237 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE SHW traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $317.94. The company had a trading volume of 154,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,783. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $221.76 and a 1-year high of $348.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $325.94 and a 200 day moving average of $304.19.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.39.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

