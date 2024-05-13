BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $38.37 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 662.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410,139 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $38,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCIT. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 238,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 5,368 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 420,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,944,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $316,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCIT traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.31. 1,072,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,093,634. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.78 and a one year high of $81.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.28.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2919 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.