Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,269 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.
Veeva Systems Stock Up 0.3 %
VEEV traded up $0.54 on Monday, hitting $204.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,696. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.21 and a 12 month high of $236.90. The firm has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.21.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $219.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.90.
Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems
In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $746,297.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,818,013 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.
About Veeva Systems
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.
