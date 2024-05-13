Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,269 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

VEEV traded up $0.54 on Monday, hitting $204.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,696. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.21 and a 12 month high of $236.90. The firm has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.21.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $630.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.75 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 22.24%. Equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $219.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.90.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $746,297.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,818,013 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

