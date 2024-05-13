AGF Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

AGF Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,228 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,542,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,606 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,145,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,400,000 after buying an additional 1,121,497 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,053,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,089,000 after buying an additional 588,875 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 919,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,985,000 after acquiring an additional 391,770 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 738,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,093,000 after acquiring an additional 337,554 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

In other news, insider Nur Nicholson sold 11,220 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.56, for a total transaction of $645,823.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,287 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,879.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Nur Nicholson sold 11,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.56, for a total transaction of $645,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,879.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 250,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $16,027,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,662 shares in the company, valued at $20,108,870.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 448,012 shares of company stock valued at $26,015,139 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.81. The stock had a trading volume of 122,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,352. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $94.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.48 and a 200-day moving average of $57.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.54). The company had revenue of $172.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.37 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 79.67% and a negative return on equity of 160.77%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 284.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.56) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

