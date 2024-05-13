AGF Management Ltd. Sells 119,634 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

AGF Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 119,634 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $5,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the period. 10.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INFY shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Infosys in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.27.

Shares of INFY stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,143,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,411,783. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The company has a market cap of $70.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.32.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Infosys had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

