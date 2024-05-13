Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 46 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,964,000 after purchasing an additional 497,535 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 10.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,558,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,832,000 after buying an additional 236,744 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 112,333.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,703,000 after buying an additional 146,034 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 195,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,475,000 after buying an additional 101,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 205,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,331,000 after acquiring an additional 57,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded down $13.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,680.92. 64,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,923. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.79, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.45. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,063.02 and a twelve month high of $1,825.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,508.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,557.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,805.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MELI

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.