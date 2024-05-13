AGF Management Ltd. Sells 2,470 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

AGF Management Ltd. cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 56,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,694,000 after buying an additional 26,398 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 229.4% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.0% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $485,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,380,645. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total transaction of $90,899.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,319 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,996.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $485,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,380,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,966 shares of company stock valued at $749,524. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.0 %

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $249.35. The stock had a trading volume of 149,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.53 and a 1-year high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.