Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Boosts Stock Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Exponent were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Exponent during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,213,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 25,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 6,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent Stock Performance

EXPO stock traded up $15.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.21. The company had a trading volume of 997,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,354. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.88. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09 and a beta of 0.68. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.61 and a twelve month high of $102.72.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. Exponent had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $137.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 56.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Exponent from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Exponent

Insider Buying and Selling at Exponent

In other Exponent news, insider Eric Guyer sold 3,367 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $264,275.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.