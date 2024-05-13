Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 859 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 230,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 274,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,366,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 606,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,847,000 after buying an additional 139,001 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 58,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $91.16. The stock had a trading volume of 245,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,472. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $94.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.2823 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

