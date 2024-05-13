Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.10.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TLS. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Telos in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Telos in a report on Monday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Telos from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Telos from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Telos from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Shares of TLS opened at $3.49 on Monday. Telos has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $255.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.81.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.97 million. Telos had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 22.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts forecast that Telos will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Telos by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,539,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,848 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Telos by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,697,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,847,000 after purchasing an additional 816,567 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Telos by 35.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,887,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 490,269 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Telos by 69.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 614,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 252,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Telos in the 1st quarter valued at $916,000. 62.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

