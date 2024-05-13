AGF Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

AGF Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in PTC were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 23.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in PTC by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 29.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of PTC by 10.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the third quarter worth about $2,114,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PTC Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PTC traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $179.66. The company had a trading volume of 106,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,048. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.80 and a fifty-two week high of $194.24.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About PTC
PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.
