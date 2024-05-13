Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $679,000 Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,107,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,941,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218,653 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,229,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,134,000 after purchasing an additional 960,139 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,219,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,305,000 after purchasing an additional 799,429 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,632,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,073,000 after purchasing an additional 636,492 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,736,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,667,000 after buying an additional 501,238 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEI stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.52. 292,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,032. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.45 and a 52 week high of $118.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.2956 dividend. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

