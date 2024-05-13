Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 5,688 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,688 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $8,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Iron Mountain by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.1% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 3,547 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $275,247.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,254.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total value of $155,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,923,650.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 3,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $275,247.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,254.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,296 shares of company stock valued at $12,023,923 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on IRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IRM

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.00. The company had a trading volume of 28,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,473. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.82, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.96. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.81 and a 12-month high of $82.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.67.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.48). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 282.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 393.95%.

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.