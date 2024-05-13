Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 337 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on DD shares. TheStreet downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,193 shares of company stock worth $1,726,655. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:DD traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.96. 221,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,959,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.05, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $79.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

