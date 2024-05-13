White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTM. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 500.0% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 29 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 5,000,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,003,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,856,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,275,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on WTM. TheStreet raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock traded down $18.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,845.92. 10,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,376. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1,319.05 and a 12 month high of $1,899.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,771.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1,631.57.

White Mountains Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.45%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

