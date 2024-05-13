AGF Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

AGF Management Ltd. lowered its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,954 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,266,000 after buying an additional 342,505 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 15.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,206,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,728,000 after purchasing an additional 289,048 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 620.8% in the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 187,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,462,000 after purchasing an additional 161,400 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 285,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000,000 after purchasing an additional 156,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,133,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,127,000 after purchasing an additional 78,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BATS CBOE traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $181.06. The stock had a trading volume of 587,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.49. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $502.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.80 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total value of $995,001.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,448.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CBOE. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 target price (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

