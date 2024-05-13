AGF Management Ltd. Sells 266 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

AGF Management Ltd. cut its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 232,194.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 731,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,963,000 after buying an additional 731,413 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in AutoZone by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 441,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,572,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 111.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 335,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,379,000 after purchasing an additional 176,623 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,309,000 after buying an additional 11,104 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in AutoZone by 0.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 212,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,433,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Activity

In other AutoZone news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 4,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,161.68, for a total value of $13,247,439.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 4,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,161.68, for a total value of $13,247,439.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,845,512. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,990 shares of company stock worth $50,335,193. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE AZO traded down $31.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,947.71. The company had a trading volume of 32,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,988. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,277.88 and a 12 month high of $3,256.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,054.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,804.10. The stock has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $24.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on AZO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,346.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,450.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,108.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AutoZone

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.